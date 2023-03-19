Things are awfully tense between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. The latest example of this came on Saturday night when the defending champions went to Memphis and, because it was an NBA game that took place during the 2022-23 season in a place other than San Francisco, lost. The Grizzlies managed to open up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and kept the Warriors at arm’s length all game en route to a 113-119 win.

Unsurprisingly, the game was chippy, and at the end, Klay Thompson felt the need to send a message over to the Memphis bench. While Grizzlies players were … let’s say expressing their thoughts on the evening’s proceedings to the Golden State bench, Thompson responded by simply counting his four championship rings on his fingers.

Klay counts to 4 👀 Klay and Dillon Brooks at the end of Warriors-Grizzlies game 😮 pic.twitter.com/pcgn1CFM73 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2023

Dillon Brooks, a frequent instigator in the tensions between the Grizzlies and the Warriors, had a very subtle message for Thompson.

Dillon Brooks from the bench to Klay Thompson before the game ended: “You suck!” — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) March 19, 2023

Things have been especially frosty between the two teams lately, even beyond the fact that they met in an emotionally-charged playoff series last year that Golden State ended up winning. In recent weeks, Brooks and Draymond Green have engaged in a bit of a back-and-forth, one that has played out both in the media and on the basketball court.