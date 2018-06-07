Klay Thompson Knows It’s ‘Gotta Hurt’ To Lose To The Warriors When He And Steph Curry Have Off Nights

06.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant was tremendous in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals, leading the Golden State Warriors to a victory that will likely serve as the dagger in a series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even on a night when the Cavs received another monster statistical performance from LeBron James and a wild breakout effort from Rodney Hood, Cleveland simply didn’t have enough firepower to overcome the reigning champs and that is obviously a significant takeaway moving forward.

However, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson struggled mightily for Golden State, which makes it feel even more like an opportunity missed by the Cavs. Curry and Thompson combined to shoot 7-for-27 from the field and 3-of-15 from three-point range, which is about as bad a combined night as you’ll ever see from the Splash Brothers.

After the contest, Thompson joined the NBA TV set to reflect on the evening. During the interview, Thompson noted that it’s “gotta hurt” that the Warriors were able to get the road win, even with their star backcourt producing very little.

