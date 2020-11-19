The Knicks Have Reportedly Been ‘Aggressive’ In Pursuing Gordon Hayward

The biggest player option decision this offseason was in the hands of Gordon Hayward, who had to decide between picking up his $34.1 million option with the Celtics or entering free agency as one of the best players on the market — but on a market that has very few teams with significant cap room.

The two teams with significant cap space this offseason are the Hawks and Knicks, who, unsurprisingly have now been tied having interest in Hayward. Whether that’s leverage or real, we’ll know fully at 5 p.m. ET when Hayward picks up his option or declines it, but the latest report from Marc Stein of the New York Times indicates the Knicks have been “aggressive” in their pursuit of the wing and may be poised to lead the chase for him if he enters free agency.

The Knicks have been aggressive in their pursuit of Gordon Hayward all week, sources say Amid a growing belief leaguewide that Hayward will decline his $34 million player option for next season, New York may loom as Hayward's best option given all the Knicks' newfound cap space — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 19, 2020

It should be noted that Ian Begley offered some further reporting, indicating that the Knicks use of their draft picks on Wednesday may point to them having cooled some on Hayward, although they did clear massive amounts of room earlier on Thursday by declining team options and letting the likes of Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis walk.

Filed this to SNY a few minutes ago: some Knicks decision makers have indeed had interest in acquiring Gordon Hayward. But it’s seen as less likely now that the club used its draft picks last night. Full story posting soon. Ringer and NY Times also noted NYK-Hayward interest — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 19, 2020

Even with the Knicks drafting Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, Hayward could still fill a significant need on the wing for a New York squad that could desperately use a solid defender in that spot as well as some on-ball creation. As we near Hayward’s deadline, his decision will likely indicate exactly how serious the Knicks interest has been relayed to him — and how interested he may be in going to Manhattan.