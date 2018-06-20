Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft is expected to feature a number of draft day trades, with many teams at the top at least entertaining the options to trade back to acquire more assets, while teams later in the lottery and beyond have fallen in love with some prospects and are interested in moving on up.

The team at the top gathering the most chatter heading into Thursday about possibly trading back is Memphis. The Grizzlies hold the No. 4 pick and aren’t apparently in love with the prospects expected to be there when they pick, so they are interested in packaging that selection with Chandler Parsons’ massive contract to get out from under that money.

On Wednesday, the Knicks held a meeting with Mo Bamba, the fast-rising Texas prospect whose tantalizing combination of size and athleticism have made him one of the most intriguing prospects at the top of this draft. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Ian Begley, the meeting with Bamba was part of the Knicks looking at a possible trade with the Grizzlies for that fourth pick, likely using the No. 9 pick as the chief asset in return.