NBA Mock Draft 2018: Everything Starts With The Kings

#2018 NBA Draft #Atlanta Hawks
06.20.18 33 mins ago

Getty Image

Unless something crazy occurs in the hours before the 2018 NBA Draft, Arizona big man Deandre Ayton will be the first player chosen and begin his professional career as a member of the Phoenix Suns. That potential marriage has been a poorly kept secret for a long time and, even with some quibbles on Ayton’s defensive game, he is a worthy top pick with a physical profile that would wow any NBA team.

With that as the backdrop, the Sacramento Kings now hold the keys to the rest of the draft. The Kings have been famously difficult to pin down during the month of June, with reports vacillating between Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., Slovenia’s Luka Doncic and others when it comes to the No. 2 overall pick. Sacramento doesn’t have the best recent draft record but, in this situation, the franchise holds immense power, with the Atlanta Hawks also serving as a relative unknown at No. 3 overall and a litany of teams evaluating different options that bend to the win of the organizations ahead of them in the pecking order.

At this point, the entire NBA world is making (educated) guesses as to what will transpire after the Suns take their man at the top and, in our final mock draft before the festivities on Thursday evening, we will do the same. Here we go.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#Atlanta Hawks
TAGS2018 NBA DraftATLANTA HAWKSluka doncicmarvin bagleySACRAMENTO KINGS

