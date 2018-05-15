Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have much to do during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, as their pick towards the top of the draft will either got to the Philadelphia 76ers or the Boston Celtics. The Lakers will pop up one more time in the first round (via the Cleveland Cavaliers) and once in the second round, so despite missing the postseason, their Tuesday night will be rather inconsequential.

Still, while Los Angeles seems like its focus is on free agency this summer, it’s still in line to add a few players once the draft rolls around. If LaVar Ball has his way, that means his middle son, LiAngelo, will end up alongside his older brother, Lonzo, in Los Angeles.

There are questions about whether LiAngelo has a future in the league, especially because it’s not clear if his shooting stroke is NBA caliber. But despite this, Ball has one big supporter in Kobe Bryant … kind of. TMZ caught up with the Oscar-winning shooting guard about whether he’d be cool with Los Angeles taking Ball, and he give an endorsement of sorts.