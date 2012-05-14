Kobe Bryant & Magic Johnson Are Big Fans Of The Kings

#Video #Kobe Bryant
05.14.12 6 years ago

For the first time since 1993, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings are in the conference finals, adding to the madness at Staples Center as they join the Clippers and Lakers in the playoffs. As the Kings try to win their first Stanley Cup, they can count on the support of Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.

Check out the “Go Kings” videos Kobe and Magic created to pump up the Kings and their fans:

How could you not be fired up by Kobe pounding his chest and Magic simultaneously wearing a L.A. Kings jersey and a L.A. Dodgers jersey?

What do you think?

