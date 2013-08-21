Kobe Bryant’s Amazing $8.6 Million Mansion (Photos)

Built in 1997, the home boasts an 850-square-foot gym, a hair salon, a paneled office and library that includes a shark tank, a movie theater, as well as four bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the two-story house. There’s also a swimming pool and spa, along with a fire pit and outdoor kitchen. It features unobstructed ocean and city light views as part of the 8,500 square foot property.

In 1997, the property sold for $1.7 million, so it’s seen it’s worth quintuple since then.

Hit page 2 to check out Kobe’s ridiculous pool…