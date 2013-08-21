Kobe Bryant’s Amazing $8.6 Million Mansion (Photos)

We’ve seen Joe Johnson put his mansion up for sale. We’ve seen Gilbert Arenas do it. We even saw Michael Jordan give up his digs. Now it’s Kobe Bryant‘s turn as he’s put his Newport Coast home up for sale for $8.599 million, according to The L.A. Times.
Built in 1997, the home boasts an 850-square-foot gym, a hair salon, a paneled office and library that includes a shark tank, a movie theater, as well as four bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the two-story house. There’s also a swimming pool and spa, along with a fire pit and outdoor kitchen. It features unobstructed ocean and city light views as part of the 8,500 square foot property.
In 1997, the property sold for $1.7 million, so it’s seen it’s worth quintuple since then.
Going to be a Heat next year.
Damn what a boring house. Did his grandma live there or what??? who decorated his whole home Mozart!!!