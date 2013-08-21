Kobe Bryant’s Amazing $8.6 Million Mansion (Photos)

#Kobe Bryant
08.21.13 5 years ago 2 Comments
We’ve seen Joe Johnson put his mansion up for sale. We’ve seen Gilbert Arenas do it. We even saw Michael Jordan give up his digs. Now it’s Kobe Bryant‘s turn as he’s put his Newport Coast home up for sale for $8.599 million, according to The L.A. Times.

Built in 1997, the home boasts an 850-square-foot gym, a hair salon, a paneled office and library that includes a shark tank, a movie theater, as well as four bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the two-story house. There’s also a swimming pool and spa, along with a fire pit and outdoor kitchen. It features unobstructed ocean and city light views as part of the 8,500 square foot property.

In 1997, the property sold for $1.7 million, so it’s seen it’s worth quintuple since then.

Hit page 2 to check out Kobe’s ridiculous pool…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLatest News

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP