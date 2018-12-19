Getty Image

Did Kobe Bryant ever once, in his entire career, pass the ball? Well, duh, of course he has. The Lakers legend may have been known for chucking shots, but nobody can survive in the NBA without passing sometimes. However, Bryant’s reputation was that of a gunner. If he had the ball, then his first, second, and third options were to find a way to score.

That reputation benefitted Bryant throughout his career. Not only did it make him a feared scorer by defenders — he was considered the toughest person to guard in the NBA — but it gave him a great line he could use on unsuspecting referees. Richard Jefferson told a story while broadcasting Tuesday’s game between the Lakers and Nets about a time Bryant managed shoot free throws by telling the refs he hadn’t passed all game. They believed him.