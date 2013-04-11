Kobe Bryant Unleashes a Trey Burke Block on the Portland Trail Blazers

Kobe Bryant was some kind of comic book character last night in Portland, flooding the Blazers with never-ending buckets and dimes/open looks for his teammates. In the wave of Kobe hellfire came this Trey Burke-style swat on Will Barton, who was thinking he was about to get himself a fast break dunk highlight on SportsCenter. This time though, there was no foul call:
