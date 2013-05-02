Kobe Bryant’s Mom Is Auctioning Off Some Incredible Mamba Memorabilia

Consider yourself a big Kobe Bryant fan? If so, you might want to check out Goldin Auction‘s upcoming Bryant Collection. The Mamba’s mother, Pamela, is auctioning off more than 100 items of his memorabilia through the New Jersey-based company.

This won’t be your typical auction, either. Some of this stuff is uniquely rare, including a full maroon uniform from Bryant’s freshman year of high school, the only season at Lower Merion that he wore No. 24 (he switched to No. 33 for his final three seasons in high school). According to Tom Haffarth of The Los Angeles Daily News, it is believed to be the only authentic game-worn No. 24 Lower Merion jersey from the Mamba in existence.

Other items reportedly up for auction, according to Haffarth, will include:

-High school trophies, plaques and awards

-High school practice jerseys

-No. 44 jersey from Italian Rieti — the earliest known Bryant game-worn jersey ever offered at auction

-“Teen’s Choice” Award surfboard from Nickelodeon network

-High School McDonald’s All-American ring from 1996

-High School State Championship ring from 1996

-NBA All-Star rings from 1998 and 2000

-team-issued Lakers championship ring from 2000 that Bryant had made for his father, Joe Bryant, as well as a specially designed version for his mom.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell has also tweeted out looks at Joe Bryant’s 2000 championship ring and a game-worn No. 33 high school jersey from Kobe.

