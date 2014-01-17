Kobe Bryant’s Surprise Visit At Boston College Marketing Class (Photos)

01.17.14 5 years ago

An injury- and suspension-depleted Los Angeles Lakers team flew in to Boston yesterday for today’s game against the Celtics, one in which Rajon Rondo will be making his debut. Despite the acrimony between the Celtics and Lakers over the years, last night Kobe Bryant decided to stop by a Boston College marketing class to take in the lectures and pose with the shocked students.

It’s not like the Mamba needs any advice on marketing. Still, this was a pretty cool thing to do despite a disappointing season for the Lakers, and especially Kobeâ€” who is still recuperating from a fractured left knee. Look at how happy these college students appear in the photos, though.

As first reported by Hardwood Paroxysm, here are some pics of the surprise drop-in by Kobe:

[via Hardwood Paroxysm & FTW]

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#Boston Celtics#Twitter
