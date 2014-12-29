Kobe Bryant On Temecula Twitter Spat: “Mamba Army Don’t F**k Around”

We haven’t written about it, but a recent fight erupted on Twitter over Kobe Bryant. Besides being roughly the millionth such squabble about the Lakers’ polarizing star, it spread a feeling of melancholy on Christmas Day, so we avoided it. But a reporter explained what happened to Kobe and he had a pretty Vino response.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, SB Nation’s Seth Rosenthal interviewed one side of the Twitter beef that escalated into a proposed face-to-face meet in Temecula, CA that only one side of the fight was prepared to actually attend.

ESPN.com’s Arash Markazi filled Kobe in, and his pithy response is so Kobe, it almost sounds like an SNL skit:

I asked Kobe about Temecula. He hadn't heard about it so I told him. "Mamba Army don't f— around." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 29, 2014

But while Kobe has been nationally recognized since graduating high school, he’s not crazy — at least in all facets of his personality — and understood the buffonish nature to the story:

Showed Kobe the Temecula tweets and he started laughing. Couldn't believe something like that would actually happen. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 29, 2014

Twitter can feature some lively and edifiying debates, but more often than not it devolves into a YouTube commentating pool of rhetorical flotsam.

