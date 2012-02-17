Kris Humphries: The Master Of Rejection

#Video
02.17.12 6 years ago

Kris Humphries went “Keeping Up With Dahntay Jones” on a fast break to end the third quarter on Thursday in Indy.

The Pacers’ Jones was driving on the last man back, New Jersey’s Sundiata Gaines, with five seconds left in the third. He thought he had only one man to beat, but he didn’t see the trailing Humphries, who altered the ball’s trajectory into the floor instead. It was also a microcosm of the game, which featured all of seven fast-break points.

The Pacers’ two-day break can’t get here fast enough for Jones, who got smashed on by Alonzo Gee on Wednesday.

Do you think the Humphries block was clean?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDahntay JonesDimeMagINDIANA PACERSKris HumphriesNEW JERSEY NETSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP