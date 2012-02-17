Kris Humphries: The Master Of Rejection

Kris Humphries went “Keeping Up With Dahntay Jones” on a fast break to end the third quarter on Thursday in Indy.

The Pacers’ Jones was driving on the last man back, New Jersey’s Sundiata Gaines, with five seconds left in the third. He thought he had only one man to beat, but he didn’t see the trailing Humphries, who altered the ball’s trajectory into the floor instead. It was also a microcosm of the game, which featured all of seven fast-break points.

The Pacers’ two-day break can’t get here fast enough for Jones, who got smashed on by Alonzo Gee on Wednesday.

Do you think the Humphries block was clean?

