Getty Image

So much of the New York Knicks’ 2018-19 season depends on the health of Kristaps Porzingis. If he’s able to play following surgery on the torn ACL he suffered last season, perhaps the Knicks can push for their first playoff appearance since the 2012-13 campaign. If the team decides to take a more conservative approach and maybe even hold him out all season, well, then it’s not hard to imagine David Fizdale’s first year in New York featuring a whole bunch of losses.

Basketball fans did get an update on the Porzingis front on Wednesday night, when the Knicks and the Nets squared off in preseason action. New York came out on top, 107-102, and at one point, Porzingis revealed that he feels like he’s getting close to where he needs to be.