The Minnesota Timberwolves took a substantial step forward in 2021-22, zooming to a 46-win season and threatening to knock off the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA postseason. With Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns under contract, the future is very bright for Minnesota and, on the first evening of free agency, the Wolves reportedly added a veteran piece that should help to raise the team’s defensive profile. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Wolves have agreed on a two-year, $18 million deal with 28-year-old forward Kyle Anderson.

Kyle Anderson has agreed to a two-year, $18M deal to join the Timberwolves, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @wassbasketball tell ESPN. https://t.co/fWzhFhVfkx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Anderson averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for Memphis last season, posting 44.6 percent shooting from the floor and 33.0 percent from three-point distance. While he took a step back from the perimeter after shooting 36.0 percent from three-point range in the previous season, Anderson is an intelligent and versatile offensive player who is above-average on the defensive end.

The Wolves will use most of the mid-level exception in order to secure a commitment from Anderson, and he should bring two-way ability at either forward spot. Anderson’s modest salary, at least by rotation player standards, could also be useful in future trade discussions for a Wolves team with multiple players in the $8 million to $16 million range, and Anderson was also one of the better remaining free agents after the first wave of high-profile names.