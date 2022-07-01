kyle anderson
Kyle Anderson Is Reportedly Heading To Minnesota On A Two-Year Contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a substantial step forward in 2021-22, zooming to a 46-win season and threatening to knock off the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA postseason. With Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns under contract, the future is very bright for Minnesota and, on the first evening of free agency, the Wolves reportedly added a veteran piece that should help to raise the team’s defensive profile. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Wolves have agreed on a two-year, $18 million deal with 28-year-old forward Kyle Anderson.

Anderson averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for Memphis last season, posting 44.6 percent shooting from the floor and 33.0 percent from three-point distance. While he took a step back from the perimeter after shooting 36.0 percent from three-point range in the previous season, Anderson is an intelligent and versatile offensive player who is above-average on the defensive end.

The Wolves will use most of the mid-level exception in order to secure a commitment from Anderson, and he should bring two-way ability at either forward spot. Anderson’s modest salary, at least by rotation player standards, could also be useful in future trade discussions for a Wolves team with multiple players in the $8 million to $16 million range, and Anderson was also one of the better remaining free agents after the first wave of high-profile names.

