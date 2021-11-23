Kyle Kuzma’s Giant Sweater Drew Plenty Of Laughs From NBA Fans

Kyle Kuzma is enjoying a strong season with the Washington Wizards. The 26-year-old forward is averaging a career-best 9.2 rebounds per game and, with solid efficiency and improved defense, Kuzma has been a large part of Washington’s hot start as a team. While there should be justified focus on his on-court contributions, Kuzma drew attention for his pregame attire on Tuesday before Washington’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, and only a picture can describe his outfit.

For one, Kuzma is listed at 6’10 and it is very difficult to imagine a sweater that could be as long as this one by design. Of course, that wasn’t the only observation made on the internet, and the jokes began flying in earnest.

I don’t think people are grasping how big this fuckin sweater is. Kyle Kuzma is 6’10 😂😂😂 https://t.co/9JctY8cKca — Kev (@Kev_42B) November 23, 2021

Can't believe Kuz came thru in a Gordon Gartrelle pic.twitter.com/whUt0HrKgu — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 23, 2021

i’m very pro adventurous nba style sense, but this is a sweater made for big bird https://t.co/eg6zSh1g2y — Joon Lee 이준엽 (@joonlee) November 22, 2021

“Hold this thread as I walk away. And away and away and away and away and away and away and away…”

—Rivers Cuozma https://t.co/r7r86xaW6D — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) November 22, 2021

The size of Kuzma’s sweater was genuinely jarring and, uh, that was noticed.

can't believe gheorge muresan left one of his sweaters in the locker room for so long https://t.co/QBuPt1ytJi — russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson) November 23, 2021

When your grandma gets you the wrong size sweater for Christmas but you're too nice to tell her https://t.co/qa58jzfgCv — Dub Rich (@dub_snipes) November 23, 2021

i thought this was one of those photoshops where they keep making the shirt bigger and bigger https://t.co/8zbOWer4qf — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) November 22, 2021

For every 25 likes this gets, I'll make Kuzma's sweatshirt bigger pic.twitter.com/YG38LGx2ay — nba paint (@nba_paint) November 22, 2021

Then, there were jokes about certain resemblances.

Kyle Kuzma took a break from waving his arms outside at a local car dealership to play hoops tonight.pic.twitter.com/JeVR7HuZVT — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 22, 2021

Kuz looks like one of these guys with that fit https://t.co/qYSNNn5Cbf pic.twitter.com/UIbCJovDrR — Celly Sports (@CellySportsPod) November 23, 2021

Player of the game will be @kylekuzma. You really gotta be feeling dangerous if you show up to work dressed as live-action Kirby https://t.co/R20ITWKtqQ pic.twitter.com/FFPT13nUc0 — Matt Modderno (@MattModderno) November 22, 2021

Former teammates DeMarcus Cousins and JR Smith made their thoughts known as well, gently poking fun at Kuzma.

It is too early to anoint this as a long-term meme that will make the rounds, but it is certainly easy to see how Kuzma’s fit would have staying power. Alas, he certainly attracted a lot of eyeballs before a Monday night game during a holiday week, and that may have been the point.