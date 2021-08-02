Kyle Lowry Announced He Is Headed To Miami In A Sign-And-Trade

Kyle Lowry’s future with the Toronto Raptors has been up in the air for a while. The veteran point guard’s name was a bit of a hot commodity in the lead-up to the trade deadline, but ultimately, Toronto decided that none of the offers it received were worth parting ways with the franchise legend.

This summer, Lowry became an unrestricted free agent, and the rumbling was that he would be hotly in demand in a sign-and-trade, one that would net him a big-money contract and the opportunity to play for a team with championship aspirations. That ended up coming to fruition, and despite the reported efforts of a number of teams that wanted to acquire his services as a way to bolster their backcourt, the Miami Heat got the deal done (as most expected for 24 hours prior to free agency opening), and it was Lowry himself who broke the news.

Woj confirmed that it would be in a sign-and-trade (and later the expected 3-year, $90 million deal), and although the details of the trade are still yet to be known, the expectation is Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa will be the centerpieces.

Three-year deal in a sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/BkmFIjAwQp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021

Lowry struggled with injuries last season, with the Raptors — which struggled away from their usual home arena during their campaign in Tampa — opting to shut him down for eight of the squad’s final nine games. Despite those issues, Lowry was still a productive player, averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and a steal in 34.8 minutes per game. Now, he’ll be afforded a fresh start after spending nine years in Toronto with an opportunity to win the second ring of his career in Miami.