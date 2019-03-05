Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a disastrous stretch and there are plenty of angles to dissect when it comes to what is wrong with Brad Stevens’ team at the moment. In the grand scheme, the Celtics are in fine shape with a 38-26 record in a relatively weak Eastern Conference but, considering preseason expectations and the pressure involved, it would be accurate to say that Boston is scuffling.

On the heels of his team’s fifth loss in six games, Kyrie Irving addressed the media on Sunday and, well, he didn’t seem particularly thrilled to be doing so.