Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets Want To Build A Winner At A Human Pace

NEW YORK — After a summer full of unprecedented player movement, Kyrie Irving says he’s where he wants to be: home.

Irving was actually born in Australia and grew up in New Jersey, but his return to the tri-state area was the narrative that dominated the early NBA offseason when he and Kevin Durant signed with the Nets in free agency. It’s also one that will carry Brooklyn during its first season with Irving in black and white.

Fans greeted him with a “Kyrie’s home” chant at his lone preseason game at Barclays Center on Friday, a night where pro-Hong Kong protesters overshadowed his debut on a new court where the Nets logo appeared to glow under brand new arena lights. Irving spoke about the Nets trip to China, where the team played a pair of exhibition games against the Lakers that were thrown into a state of limbo following a pro-Hong Kong tweet sent by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

Back stateside, though, the big question on the court was just how long it would take Irving to get acquainted with a Nets lineup he didn’t play in for most of the preseason. A facial fracture forced him off the court for a period of time, and a 19-point performance in 25 minutes in a preseason loss to the Raptors served as the lone significant piece of exhibition work with Brooklyn. It wasn’t a lot of time, but Irving assured reporters on Friday that there’s plenty of time to come.

“We have time to build,” Irving said. “We take every practice, every game as an opportunity to really just get reps with one another.”

It’s a simple enough answer, but sometimes the truth is just that obvious. Irving looked much like the scorer he’s been his whole career, spinning in the lane to hit pull-up jumpers and dazzling a half-empty Barclays Center with improbable flourishes at the rim. That’s the Irving the Nets wanted when they pursued him in free agency, but fitting that guard into a retooled Nets team isn’t a simple plug and play.

That was evident on Friday night as well. Early in the first quarter Irving tried to feed Joe Harris down the lane, but something was off. Either Harris broke too late or Irving didn’t time things right, but the bounce pass went out of bounds, leaving Irving gesturing and frustrated running back on defense. Later on, Irving, trying to push the pace a bit, sailed another pass that led a teammate out of bounds for another turnover. It’s preseason, so it’s far from a time to assess body language and chemistry and all that, but it was a good example of the rust, unfamiliarity, and timing yet to form in Brooklyn. Working it all out against live bodies not getting paid by the Nets, though, seems like an important part of the process.

“It’s hard to put a finite amount of days or games on it,” Harris said afterward. “I think everybody’s still learning, trying to figure out each other’s tendencies and there’s a chemistry that’s formed over time. Who knows, it might be game five. Game six. It could be game one.”

If you ask Irving how to create team chemistry, however, you’ll get a predictably Kyrie answer.

“Other than just being human? Having things to do and having a job and really love what you’re doing?” Irving said on Friday. “You can’t accelerate it or anything. When you try to think of ways to jump from Point A to Point B as quickly as you can it’s not always the best recipe, especially when you want to build a great team culture here.”