Getty Image

Kyrie Irving got what he wanted when he was traded to the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017: An NBA team that would let him be the man. Irving was beloved in Cleveland, but he’d never be the leader of the Cavaliers, because that would forever be LeBron James’ team as long as he’d suit up in northeast Ohio.

The breakup has worked for both guys, even as James has left for Los Angeles, and it certainly seems like their relationship is in a pretty good place. As it turns out, the two are still close enough that when Irving wanted to call James and apologize for some things that happened in the past, he was able to do that relatively easily.

Following Boston’s win over Toronto on Wednesday night — one which came at a crucial time for a Celtics squad that really needed a win — Irving spoke to the media about some pointed comments he made about his team after a loss to Orlando over the weekend. Irving admitted he didn’t exactly handle that in the best manner, which he realized in the aftermath.