Kyrie Irving Was Brilliant As The Celtics Took Down Toronto In An Overtime Thriller

11.16.18 1 min ago

A prime time showdown between two of the East’s top teams didn’t disappoint on Friday night, as the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors gave us an OT barn-burner at T.D. Garden.

Kyrie Irving put together a masterpiece, by far his best performance of the season as he led the way with 43 points and 11 assists, knocking down clutch shot after clutch in the fourth quarter and overtime to secure a gritty 123-116 win over their conference foils.

Boston was able to withstand an equally dominant effort from Kawhi Leonard, who led six Raptors in double figures with 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists. and three steals. Still, the story of the night — beyond the fact that these two teams might play to determine who makes the NBA Finals out of the Eastern Conference this spring — was Irving, who put forth a masterpiece to tank Toronto.

