Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly ‘Ghosted’ The Celtics Ahead Of Free Agency

Getty Image

Much like life, Kyrie Irving is cyclical. The Boston Celtics point guard declined his player option following a disappointing second-round playoff exit, and the man who once stated his intentions of resigning with the franchise back in October is now leaving the Celtics on read.

In a story eerily similar to Irving’s final days as a Cleveland Cavalier, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports that Irving has “essentially ghosted” the Celtics with free agency less than two weeks away. From the piece: