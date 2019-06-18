Kyrie Irving Has Reportedly ‘Ghosted’ The Celtics Ahead Of Free Agency

Much like life, Kyrie Irving is cyclical. The Boston Celtics point guard declined his player option following a disappointing second-round playoff exit, and the man who once stated his intentions of resigning with the franchise back in October is now leaving the Celtics on read.
In a story eerily similar to Irving’s final days as a Cleveland Cavalier, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports that Irving has “essentially ghosted” the Celtics with free agency less than two weeks away. From the piece:
The strangest part of the Irving situation right now is that it appears he has essentially ghosted on the Celtics. The people within the organization I have spoken with have made it clear that they have had little, if any, communication with Irving in recent weeks.
There had been some hope that trading for Davis would have given the Celtics a new vision to sell to Irving. But that, clearly, is not an option anymore.