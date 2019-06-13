Kyrie Irving Is Reportedly Parting With His Agent To Join ROC Nation Sports

06.12.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has had a busy summer so far despite the Celtics early exit from the playoffs. He reportedly chose not to opt in to the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Irving then apparently separated from his long time agent Jeff Weschler, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

That announcement led to rampant speculation about where he may go, with some thinking he might set the internet ablaze by going to Klutch Sports. However, according to Woj, Irving is going to go with the group founded by Jay-Z, ROC Nation sports. The famous rapper is also of course known for the relationship he once had with the Brooklyn Nets when he was briefly a partial owner of the team. He sold off that ownership stake when he founded the sports agency.

