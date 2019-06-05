Getty Image

It’s rare that a trade is considered a win-win for both teams, but both Cleveland and Boston are attempting to create that narrative for the 2017 Kyrie Irving trade that shipped Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the pick that became Collin Sexton to Cleveland in exchange for Irving.

Dan Gilbert has already said that the Cavaliers “killed it” by getting by acquiring future pieces for Irving, who he believes is poised to leave the Celtics, anyway. And despite that presumably well-sourced information from Gilbert, and the endless noise surrounding Irving moving to one of the two New York teams, Boston GM Danny Ainge is also happy with the Irving deal from his team’s perspective.

Danny Ainge: “No matter what happens with Kyrie I’ll never regret that.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 5, 2019

On one hand, Ainge was probably right to sell high on Thomas, who has only played in 44 games over two seasons since leaving the Celtics. The value of the Brooklyn pick that became Sexton (No. 8 overall) was also inflated after the previous two Nets picks had landed at the third spot in the draft.