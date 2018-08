Kyrie Irving Destroys The NBA’s Best Team; Indiana Knocks Off No. 1 Michigan

took care of his All-Star case a long time ago. So last night, he spent the final three minutes of Cleveland’s five-point win over the Thunder doing other things, like letting the world know he’s coming for that “point god” spot. Withstill out, Uncle Drew is the best lead guard playing right now, and he cooked the Thunder for 13 of his game-high 35 points in the final 2:52. He scored from the line, with floaters, off those hesitation moves where he leaves a trail of ankle tendons in his wake, and then made what’s becoming his signature shot: a dagger three-pointer in‘s (28 points) grill to ice it. Basically, just watch this video . And yes, those highlights are real – nothing doctored or Photoshop’d in there …dropped 32 points and 11 boards, but was still hurting after the game. He had to leave the action for a bit because of a rib contusion … With the loss, OKC has fallen back to the second seed in the West. San Antonio has won 10 straight games, and they got the Wizards last night, 96-86.(19 points, 12 assists) had his hands full with(21 points, nine dimes), but while Wall plays with names likeandthat couldn’t win you your rec league title, Parker has a revolving door of super average players who suddenly turn into prime rib once they get to San Antonio … It wasn’t all peaches and cream for the Spurs. During the second quarter,drove at the rim, fell and rolled into‘s legs. The sprained knee and ankle injury looked bad enough that evenshut up for a few minutes until Duncan finally left for the locker room with help from his teammates …had his own troubles in Houston’s 14-point win over the Bobcats. During a big second half run from Charlotte, MKG went down hard after getting a knee to the back of his head, and had to leave on a stretcher. The rook was motionless for a while, but The Charlotte Observer later reported thattold reporters that MKG was able to move his extremities and was communicating with medical personnel … As for the game,locked in a triple-double (21 points, 11 boards, 11 dimes), and(24 points) exploded in the fourth quarter, making all seven of his shots and showing off his complete game. He had a dunk in transition, a couple of three-pointers, a jump hook in the lane, and even hit a pull-up jumper as the shot clock expired with around three minutes left … In other storylines from last night:(18 points) led a balanced attack for Minnesota in their 115-86 slaughter of the Hornets;rang up one of the best fantasy lines (25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three triples, four steals and two blocks with zero turnovers) you’ll ever see in Chicago’s 17-point beatdown of the Hawks;went for 23 and eight in Portland’s 105-99 win over the Jazz; in the Warriors’ blowout over Phoenix, it felt like‘s (29 points) jumpers never touched the rim; and the Knicks blew the Kings out by nearly 40 as their bench put up a mind-boggling 82 points, the most in franchise history.had 25, and(21 points) didn’t miss a shot … Keep reading to hear about the biggest college basketball game of the year …