Kyrie Irving Faces Down Fan Rushing The Court, Records 1st Career Triple-Double

For all the accomplishments and amazing games Kyrie Irving has given the Cleveland fan base, he’s never recorded a triple-double. That changed Friday night with the Jazz in town. Irving had 21 points 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the easy 99-79 win. Maybe it was Irving’s night that drove a fan to run out onto the court just for a chance to say whassup before police tackled him. Unlike the triple-double this has unfortunately happened before with Kyrie.

Here are highlights from Kyrie’s first career triple-double. He’s mastered that little pocket pass after a pick-and-roll, and if the defender doesn’t help hard on him â€” though not too hard, since he’s got some handle â€” he’ll just knock down a mid-range jumper.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

But Kyrie’s big night was almost marred because this is the second time a fan has rushed the court to be close to Kyrie. Besides the fan in December that rushed at Kyrie with a message on his t-shirt, another Cleveland fan did the same thing to LeBron James when the Heat were in Cleveland last year.

This needs to stop. Cleveland needs to do something about it’s on-court security before some nut job turns violent. Kyrie didn’t help matters much with his casual response to the incident after the game:

Irving joking about fan on court:”There is no such thing as too much support. I enjoyed my guy. It was one of my long-time friends." — Rick Noland MG/CT (@RickNoland) March 1, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Thankfully, it was an innocuous kid brazen from booze or youth who wanted to express his love to Kyrie â€” possibly in an attempt to get him to stay.

More Irving on fan: “He told me he loved me. I told him I loved him back.” — Rick Noland MG/CT (@RickNoland) March 1, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Still, another scary moment in Cleveland.

(GIF via @JDonSports)

What’s in the Cleveland water that makes them so recklessly daring?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.