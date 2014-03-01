Kyrie Irving Faces Down Fan Rushing The Court, Records 1st Career Triple-Double

03.01.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

For all the accomplishments and amazing games Kyrie Irving has given the Cleveland fan base, he’s never recorded a triple-double. That changed Friday night with the Jazz in town. Irving had 21 points 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the easy 99-79 win. Maybe it was Irving’s night that drove a fan to run out onto the court just for a chance to say whassup before police tackled him. Unlike the triple-double this has unfortunately happened before with Kyrie.

Here are highlights from Kyrie’s first career triple-double. He’s mastered that little pocket pass after a pick-and-roll, and if the defender doesn’t help hard on him â€” though not too hard, since he’s got some handle â€” he’ll just knock down a mid-range jumper.

But Kyrie’s big night was almost marred because this is the second time a fan has rushed the court to be close to Kyrie. Besides the fan in December that rushed at Kyrie with a message on his t-shirt, another Cleveland fan did the same thing to LeBron James when the Heat were in Cleveland last year.

This needs to stop. Cleveland needs to do something about it’s on-court security before some nut job turns violent. Kyrie didn’t help matters much with his casual response to the incident after the game:

Thankfully, it was an innocuous kid brazen from booze or youth who wanted to express his love to Kyrie â€” possibly in an attempt to get him to stay.

Still, another scary moment in Cleveland.

(GIF via @JDonSports)

What’s in the Cleveland water that makes them so recklessly daring?

