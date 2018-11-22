Kyrie Irving Said ‘F*ck Thanksgiving’ After The Celtics Lost To The Knicks

Kyrie Irving has been outspoken about his Native American roots in recent years. He’s part Sioux on his mother’s side, and this summer, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe honored him at a special ceremony for his public support against the Dakota Access pipeline, which poses all sorts of environmental and health threats to native lands.

He even has a tattoo of the Standing Rock Sioux seal on the back of his neck. So it didn’t come as much of a surprise to find out he doesn’t much care for Thanksgiving.

According to multiple Boston media members, Irving used an expletive to convey his feelings about the topic after someone wished him a Happy Thanksgiving following the Celtics’ loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

