Kyrie Irving Is Reportedly The Knicks ‘First, Second, Third, And Fourth’ Priority In Free Agency

09.13.18 53 mins ago

The Boston Celtics could be in store for a fantastic season in 2018-2019, as Brad Stevens’ team boasts impressive depth and talent when factoring in the return of both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward from season-ending injuries. While experts may differ on just how tantalizing Boston might be for the upcoming season, nearly everyone agrees that the Celtics are in fantastic shape moving forward, at least in the event that their top-tier talent elects to stick around in the future.

To that, Irving is among the players that can reach free agency in the summer of 2019 if he chooses to do so and, given that he has a player option for the 2019-20 campaign that would pay him “only” $21.3 million, that seems like a safe assumption. That means that Irving rumors have been swirling for some time and, even if the Celtics play fantastic basketball this season, the whispers won’t fully die until he puts pen to paper on a new contract, either in Boston or elsewhere.

There was even more fuel thrown on the fire this week and, this time, it came from A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston. The Celtics insider visited with the Bulls Talk Podcast and he shed a bit of light on a potentially intriguing future destination for Irving in the form of the New York Knicks (h/t Bleacher Report).

