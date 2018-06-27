Kyrie Irving Believes LeBron James ‘Definitely’ Should Have Been Named MVP

#Kyrie Irving #James Harden #LeBron James
Associate Editor
06.27.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

James Harden finally got his MVP award on Monday night at the 2018 NBA Awards. Harden was outstanding this year for the Houston Rockets, and once the voting for the award became public, it was clear that he had essentially ran away with the award. Outside of Harden, only LeBron James received any first-place votes.

James, of course, is a contender for the award every year by nature of him being the best basketball player alive, but has not won it since 2013. If Kyrie Irving had his way, though, that would have changed this year and his former teammate in Cleveland would have hoisted the MVP trophy.

Irving appeared on HOT 97 and said that while he was “happy” for Harden, the award “definitely” should have gone to James, as the “people’s MVP” plays for the Rockets whereas the “NBA MVP” is on the Cavaliers for now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#James Harden#LeBron James
TAGSJAMES HARDENKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP