Kyrie Irving Doesn't Like 'NBA 2K' Making It Look Like He's Losing His Hair

06.17.18

Kyrie Irving‘s offseason has included promoting a movie and some worries about his future in Boston beyond next season. There’s talk that the Boston Celtics are scared he might leave in free agency rather than sign an extension to stay with the Celtics.

Irving said it “doesn’t make sense” to sign an extension right now, and he’s right. But it also doesn’t seem like Irving is necessarily worried about that just yet. He’s got bigger concerns, such as how he looks in Take-Two’s basketball simulator. Irving appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast on The Ringer network on Friday and talked about how his virtual avatar appears to be losing his hair.

Irving talked about a number of different subjects in the nearly 90-minute episode, but one of the funnier moments was when he talked about playing NBA 2K18, the game that he graced the cover of last year.

