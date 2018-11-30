Kyrie Irving Wants Gordon Hayward To Be More Aggressive

Getty Image

It’s been a tumultuous start to the season for the Boston Celtics, and especially for Gordon Hayward. He’s averaging just 10 points a night through 19 games, is shooting sub-30 percent from beyond the arc and is taking only nine shots per game, a far cry from the nearly 16 shots per night he was hoisting two seasons ago during his final year with Utah.

To be fair to Hayward, he’s still working himself back from a foot injury so gruesome it caused an entire arena to yelp in unison. Hayward is fighting not only to get himself back in shape physically, but mentally, too. The more time that passes, the more confident he’ll become.

And that’s exactly Boston is hoping for in the player they signed a four-year, $127.8-million deal ($31 million this season) to before the 2017-18 season. At his best Hayward is an All-Star caliber wing capable of defending and creating, and is theoretically a perfect fit with what Brad Stevens is trying to do. It will just take time to get him back to what he once was.