Kyrie Irving’s NBA Rookie Card

What more could you ask for the day after being the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft? How about your own rookie card. Panini America, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company and the NBA’s exclusive trading card partner, announced today that they have inked an exclusive agreement with Kyrie Irving, joining an impressive roster of exclusive athletes in the Panini family that includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, John Wall and fellow 2011 draftee Derrick Williams.

“It’s a great feeling,” says Irving. “I am proud and excited to join the Panini team. This is another great class that I’ve been drafted into â€“ joining fellow No. 1 overall picks Blake Griffin and John Wall as well as Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant â€“ and I’m honored to be added to that roster.”

As part of the exclusive agreement, Irving’s autographs and memorabilia will be found only in Panini products. He also will be featured on Panini packaging as well as in Panini’s national advertising, marketing and social media initiatives. His first officially licensed NBA trading cards will be included in Panini’s 2011-12 NBA Prestige product.

With that, check out his first rookie card:

Also, be sure to check out his exclusive interview with Panini where talks about everything from the first time he signed an autograph (ninth grade) to his favorite PokÃ©mon character (Bulbasaur) and everything in between.

What do you think? How much will this be worth one day?

