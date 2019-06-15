Getty Image

The Lakers now have a second star to pair with LeBron James after finally getting an Anthony Davis trade done with the Pelicans.

New Orleans will get three first round picks, including No. 4 this season, as well as Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart, which leaves the Lakers with a seriously depleted roster. Still, it was the move they had to make, and with significant cap space with which to play with this summer, they’re now in great position to acquire another star, with their eyes set on Kemba Walker.

Despite having basically just James, Davis, and Kyle Kuzma as impact players on the roster, and only five players total on guaranteed contracts, the expectation is for the Lakers to be the new team to beat in the West. According to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, they’re the favorites to win the 2020 NBA championship by a healthy margin.