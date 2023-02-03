The Los Angeles Lakers are still on the outside looking in on the Western Conference play-in race, as the team is in 12th place with a 25-28 record. But with how tight things are in the West, L.A. is only three games behind the Dallas Mavericks, which currently sit in fourth. Basically, while things look tough on the surface for the Lakers, they’re one especially hot streak away from making a move from outside the play-in to hosting a playoff series.

As such, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report brings word that the team is optimistic about what it can accomplish if it is able to pull something off ahead of next week’s trade deadline. Per Haynes, the vibes are pretty good in Los Angeles right now, and there is a belief that they can get over the top if they can pull off another move or two.

The belief within the Lakers’ organization is that they need to make at least one more move by the Feb. 9 trade deadline to give themselves a legitimate shot at competing for a championship, sources say. The acquisition of Rui Hachimura and the return of Anthony Davis has provided a jolt of energy and a renewed sense of confidence in the locker room, along with some added motivation.

The Lakers pulled off a deal to add Hachimura at the end of January, and in five appearances since his acquisition, Hachimura has averaged 12 points and 6.4 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game.