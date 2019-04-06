LeBron James Loved The Lakers Beating The Clippers On Alex Caruso’s Career Night

04.06.19 39 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have much to play for at this point, but playing spoiler to the team they share a venue with. As LeBron James and the rest of the injured Lakers looked on, Alex Caruso capped a career-high performance with a win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Clippers.

Caruso is a 25-year-old point guard out of Texas A+M who is currently playing in LA on a two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers of the G League. To see him break out for 32 points and 10 rebounds in a 122-117 win over the Clippers at Staples Center on Friday night. Perhaps the most insane thing about Caruso is that right now he’s shooting more than 53 percent from three (24-of-45) this year.

And yes, there were plenty of air guitar moments.

