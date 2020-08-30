Three Takeaways From The Lakers Closing Out Portland In Game 5

The Lakers, like their top-seeded counterparts in Milwaukee, rattled off their fourth straight win on Saturday to close out their first round series with the Blazers in 4-1 fashion, beating a very scrappy but undermanned Portland team 131-122 in Game 5.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were spectacular, with Davis posting 43 points and nine rebounds, while James racked up a 36-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. The rest of the Lakers struggled to regain the form they’d found in games 2-4 in this series, and the outcome of this one was in doubt until the final minutes when James and Davis pulled the Lakers well in front.

For Portland, it puts an end to a strange season, as they stumbled early, caught fire to play their way into the playoffs in the Bubble, and then saw their hopes against the Lakers go down with the knee injury to Damian Lillard in Game 4 after L.A. had asserted itself. Now, the Blazers enter the offseason while L.A. looks ahead to a showdown with the Rockets, should they be able to put away the Thunder in Game 6 (or 7) of that series on Monday.

Here are our takeaways from a first round series that looked initially to be competitive, but ultimately saw the Lakers run away with it.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are peaking at the right time

We’ll get to the things about this Lakers team that concern you moving forward in the postseason, but we’ll start with the positives in that their two superstars are playing at an unbelievable level right now. Combining for 79 points, the two stars put on quite the spectacle in Game 5, inside and out, as they lit up a Blazers defense that, quite simply, had no answers for L.A. all series.

LBJ, Melo trading buckets in 1st half. LeBron: 24 PTS (10-13 FGM)

Carmelo: 18 PTS (3-3 3PM)

AD throws down the oop for a 40-point game

If they do face the Rockets, they’ll face a defense with weaknesses they can take at times take advantage of inside, but that will throw a variety of looks and wing defenders at them in what is almost a polar opposite team to the Blazers, who have few wings and a lot of traditional bigs in the rotation. That adjustment could be fascinating — OKC also has a bevy of wing defenders should they run off two straight wins — but the level of play from L.A.’s top stars will make them very, very difficult to beat.

L.A.’s role players have to find some consistency on offense

On the concerning side for the Lakers is seeing another game in the Bubble in which Davis and James weren’t given a ton of support in the form of a clear third option. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit some timely threes as he had 14 points, but Dwight Howard was the only other Laker in double figures with 11. While no one would confuse the Rockets with a great defensive team, they do put a lot of stress and pressure on the ball-handler, which is the most glaring weakness of this Lakers offense beyond LeBron. In games where the Lakers others have hit shots, they’ve looked the part of a dominant team, but in those where they’ve struggled shooting from distance, it can get dicey.