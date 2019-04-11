Getty Image

Magic Johnson shocked the NBA world on Tuesday night when he announced prior to the Lakers’ season finale against the Blazers that he was stepping down as team president. Johnson’s decision came amid widespread criticism of the front office’s many missteps throughout the season, whether it was the Anthony Davis trade debacle, questionable roster decisions, tampering accusations, and more.

According to reports, Johnson was poised to fire head coach Luke Walton, a decision that has since been put on hold while the franchise figures out its next moves. And there are plenty of other personnel decisions that are soon to follow.

On Wednesday, however, they started with the medical staff when they announced that head trainer Marco Nunez had been fired amid a season that has been riddled with injuries to numerous key players including LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball.