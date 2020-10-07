The Lakers and Heat will face off on Friday in a Game 5 matchup that will determine whether the 2020 NBA Finals continue in Orlando, or if the Lakers will return to Los Angeles as champions.

Over the past three-plus months, players have dealt with the unique challenges of the NBA Bubble, as they have gone through a playoffs unlike any other. They have spent significant time away from loved ones, home arenas, and anything resembling their typical routine. On top of all of that, players have been vocal throughout their time in Orlando in speaking out about issues facing their communities, from police violence, to voter suppression, to the systemic inequality that has put Black Americans at an inherent, structural disadvantage. Their organizations have followed suit, with the Heat making a pledge to be more vocal and active in supporting the Black community and the fight for social justice, while the Lakers Foundation has expanded its efforts, particularly in the area of education and trying to bridge the digital divide in low-income communities in L.A.

There is little in the way of normalcy for the NBA — and, really, everyone — in 2020, but despite neither team being in Miami or Los Angeles during the Finals, both organizations made sure to continue the tradition of completing a Finals Legacy Project in their home communities during the series. It’s an annual tradition, but one that is even more acutely important in 2020, given the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the disadvantaged. As such, both teams targeted significant areas of need in their cities for their Legacy Projects which continue their efforts to expand their community work prior to the Bubble beginning.

The Lakers partnered with Challengers Clubhouse at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro L.A. to create a new Makers Space STEM lab that will help bridge the digital divide. The lab, which will be finished after the Finals end, provides kids with equipment like dozens of Chromebooks and iPads, as well as a safe space to go to school, have proper resources and internet access, and receive assistance as they go through remote learning. As the Lakers Foundation’s Kiesha Nix, who was joined by Robert Horry for the reveal of the plans for the new Makers Space prior to Game 2, told Dime, conversations with local organizations helped them realize the issue of children not having proper equipment, internet access, or a place to do remote learning in Los Angeles.

“Having a safe space for the kids – it’s one thing giving kids a device, which we learned, and then having them having access to the wifi, so we learned that too, but a lot of the kids have parents who are first responders or their job entails them going into a location, so they need a place for the kids to go,” Nix says. “So we were excited when the Boys and Girls Clubs we support, specifically Challengers, were able to open back up. That meant they had somewhere to take the kid, a safe space, socially distant, making sure they were adhering to appropriate protocols. So if the kids are there, we need to make sure they have all the resources there to be able to do their work and keep up with everyone. So this Makers Space is twofold. It definitely gives the technology needed, but it also gives a safe environment for the kids to come and have interaction with others, as long as it’s socially distanced and safe.”

The Heat worked with Feeding South Florida and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition for their Legacy Project. Former Heat standout Glen Rice joined the organization for a drive-thru food drive on Monday at Gwen Cherry Park that provided 600 families in need with boxes with milk, water, protein, produce, non-perishable goods, hand sanitizer, and team gear. They also joined the league and State Farm in providing a $45,000 donation to the FRRC’s Fines and Fees Program, which has also received support from LeBron’s More Than A Vote campaign, to help pay fees to remove the final barrier from citizens who have served time for felonies and otherwise had their rights fully restored, but faced financial obligations to the state that prevent them from being able to register to vote.

As Heat CMO Michael McCullough told Dime, this was an extension of their Juneteenth pledge to involve themselves even more in the fight for racial equality and work with two organizations they’ve aligned themselves with for some time. The events of Monday in Florida, in which the voter registration site crashed on the last day for people in Florida to register (the deadline was later pushed to Tuesday at 7 p.m.) only further cemented the importance of working with an organization like the FRRC to fight voter suppression and help communities still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic, even as attention shifts elsewhere.