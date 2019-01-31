Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans are going to trade Anthony Davis at some point over the next calendar year, but it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that a deal gets done by next Thursday’s trade deadline.

Davis has requested his trade and at some point the Pelicans will have to acquiesce to his demands in order to get some kind of value in return. The question everyone is waiting on the answer for is what is the priority for New Orleans in a Davis trade. They could go for best player available, a package of young players, or the best draft assets.

There is a fourth priority the Pelicans can have and it’s the only thing that, right now, we know they care about: Not sending Davis to the Lakers. The best package New Orleans is likely to receive before next Thursday is from L.A., but they can wait until this summer to let the Celtics enter the fray as well as teams that will know what draft picks they have after the lottery.