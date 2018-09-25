The Lakers Plan To Start Rajon Rondo At The Beginning Of The Season

Getty Image

The Lakers have a new-look for the 2018-19 season, as LeBron James joins the squad along with his MUD squad of veteran misfits that also signed during free agency.

Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley were signed to help out on the wing, while JaVale McGee was brought in to bolster their center position. However, aside from LeBron, the Rajon Rondo signing came as the biggest surprise — and with the biggest price tag — as the former Celtic legend and noted LeBron disliker joins forces with James and the Lakers.

From the moment he signed there was chatter about what his role would be in L.A., given that Lonzo Ball is one of the Lakers most prized young stars and started at point guard last year. From the jump, the message out of the Lakers building has been that it will be a competition for the starting point guard job, with both Rondo and Ball being able to earn that role. With Ball still not cleared for 5-on-5 action as camp gets set to begin, the decision for the beginning of the season has already been made.