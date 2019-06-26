Getty Image

With free agency just around the corner, the NBA rumor mill is approaching critical mass. All 30 organizations have their sights set on upgrading their rosters, all while trying to maintain some semblance of fiscal responsibility, and those oftentimes conflicting priorities are often what make this time of year so compelling for fans.

For a team like the Lakers, they’ve already achieved their primary objective of finalizing the Anthony Davis trade, putting another superstar alongside LeBron James and ideally solving some of the residual resentment from the botched trade deadline deal. But there’s still plenty of work to be done to fill out their roster.

With Lonzo Ball gone, they have a glaring hole at the point guard position, and strangely enough, the solution to their future may lie in revisiting the past. With the uncertainty in Brooklyn regarding their pursuit of Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving, D’Angelo Russell could be the odd man out and looking for a change of venue.