Getty Image

Now that the dust as settled and the True North Strong And Free have claimed victory, the question of what happens next is now at the forefront for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite the similarities to another drama that unfolded on Sunday night, the Raptors walking off on Kawhi Leonard’s series-ender sets forth an uncertain future for a number of teams, the Sixers included. Brett Brown might not be back to coach a team he ushered through the doldrums of The Process, to name the first of many changes that could be in store for Philadelphia this summer.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are the only ones under contract for next year with the Sixers, and while all indications are they want Jimmy Butler back, there are no guarantees in free agency. Beyond the potential departure of both of their major trade targets from this year, one report indicates that Simmons could be a trade candidate as well.

The 22-year-old on the move may not be a huge surprise, mind you, as there has been talk about him better off outside of Philly for a bit now, given fit questions with Embiid. But with his free agency looming in the coming years, and talk of LeBron James being frustrated in Los Angeles, at least one executive put the pieces together that a swap could be possible.