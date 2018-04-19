Lamar Odom Is Apparently Working Out To Stage A Comeback In Europe

04.19.18 1 hour ago

Lamar Odom hasn’t played basketball since 2013, and he’s gone through a lot in the years since. But he also knows the truth about life in 2018: people in their late 30s are playing hoops all over the place.

Odom wants back in to the basketball world and has a new plan for how he’ll get back into competitive hoops. Odom had previously said in February that he wanted to join Ice Cube’s BIG3 in honor of the late Rasual Butler, who died in a car crash earlier this year.

But the BIG3s second season is fast approaching and he was not part of the league’s now-annual draft, which means he’ll have to explore other options. Those options apparently are playing overseas, and it seems Odom is intent to do just that. TMZ reported that Odom claimed he’s getting back into shape to play again, and he’ll take his talents to Europe to do so when he feels he’s ready.

