Lamar Odom’s Taco Bell Nightmare

Things are not going well for free agent forward Lamar Odom. Drug allegations have swirled around him the last couple weeks, and he was picked up on suspicion of DUI this past Friday. His life has turned into a 24 hour TMZ headline, and it can best be summed up in â€” what should have been â€” a simple trip through a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters shared this mob at Taco Bell before Odom was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Imagine if this was what your Taco Bell drive-thru experience looked like.

Then Serena shot down the rumors the Lakers had offered Odom a roster spot if he’d agreed to go to rehab.

Per team source, the reports that Kupchak had talks w/ Lamar Odom's agent & offered LO a roster spot should he go to rehab are FALSE.

After Odom’s arrest before the Labor Day weekend, his license was suspended, so no more circus to attend at the Taco Bell drive-thru. But that wasn’t the end of Lamar Odom’s time in front of the TMZ glare. They snapped him in a cab this weekend getting DVD’s at Blockbuster.

That is the face of a man being hunted, and we just hope he can get away from the paps long enough to get some help and return to the basketball court. No one deserves this treatment, especially when they’re struggling with personal issues. Marc Stein of ESPN detailed some of the tragedies that have struck Odom over his life. Maybe some of the noxious outlets can peruse Stein’s piece before continuing to track a man that could use some privacy as he tries to turn his life around.

