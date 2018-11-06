Twitter/@WFLAJosh

LaMelo Ball is headed back to high school after a year off to play professionally in Lithuania and his father’s Junior Basketball League.

The well-regarded prospect will play for Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio this coming year and is expected to make his debut on November 13. While Ball is a fascinating player in his own right, given he’s been in the spotlight since he was 13 years old and has steadily grown his skill set (and grown physically), he’s likely not the most interesting player on Spire’s roster.

That title belongs to Robert Bobroczky, a 7-foot-7 junior from Romania who has a sweet shooting stroke and, given his height, attracts plenty of attention. Bobroczky’s story is a fascinating one, as detailed in a tremendous Washington Post story from this past January. He was discovered by Spire’s director Bobby Bossman on YouTube in 2014 while the 13-year-old Bobroczky played for a basketball club in Italy, and the two spoke for more than a two years before Bobroczky made the decision to come to the U.S. and join Spire.

As you can see in a video below of Bobroczky playing, he was 180 pounds and, as such, extremely thin. The program has been steadily working with him to add weight and strength, but balancing the challenges of doing so safely.