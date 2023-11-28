lamelo ball
Report: LaMelo Ball Will Miss Extended Time With A ‘Serious’ Ankle Sprain

LaMelo Ball has been a bright spot amid a difficult start to the 2023-24 season for the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately for both the team and the player, Ball won’t be able to suit up for an undetermined period of time, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Ball suffered a “serious” ankle sprain that is going to keep him on the sideline.

Charania noted that there is some good news, as Ball did not suffer any sort of fracture in the ankle. But because this was the ankle that limited him to 36 games last season, the team apparently plans on slow playing this, and he’s currently using both a walking boot and crutches.

The report was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who said the expectation is that Ball will miss “multiple weeks.” Ball suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s 130-117 loss to the Orlando Magic — he went up for a layup and got challenged by Paolo Banchero, and was in some very obvious pain as he made his way into the locker room.

Ball suffered a right ankle fracture last February, which prematurely ended his season. He’s played some of the best basketball of his career since returning this year, as he’s averaging 24.7 points, 8.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.

