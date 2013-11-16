Lance Stephenson’s Fast Break Slam & Shoulder Shimmmy

11.15.13 5 years ago

The Pacers’ have a runaway locomotive on their team in the “Born Ready” former Brooklyn denizen, Lance Stephenson. He got a head of steam in the open court tonight and finished with the slam, but we’re more impressed by his shoulder shimmy.

While not exactly Antoine Walker or Golden State coach Mark Jackson, it’s a fair facsimile.

