Cavs Interim Coach Larry Drew Believes The Comeback Win Over Toronto May Have Been A Turning Point

03.22.18 51 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up one of their biggest wins of the year on Wednesday evening. Trailing by 15 at the half against the first-place Toronto Raptors and having allowed 79 points at the break, Cleveland managed to fight back over the game’s final 24 minutes to pick up a 132-129 victory. Per usual, LeBron James led the charge, going for an insane stat line of 35 points, 17 assists, and seven rebounds, with zero turnovers.

It was the kind of win that can lead to a whole lot of optimism in Cleveland, especially as the team sits in third place and looks like it might have to fend off a few teams to keep spot in the top-4 down the stretch. It’s especially the kind of win that gets interim head coach Larry Drew excited, to the point that he thinks this can alter the course of this season.

Drew, who is filling in for Ty Lue while he is away from the team due to health concerns, told the media after the game that he believes this game could have potentially been a turning point.

