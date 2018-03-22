LeBron James Thinks A Play-In Tournament For The Playoffs Would Be ‘Wack’

03.22.18

Getty Image

One of the ideas for playoff reform in the NBA that has popped up lately is the idea of a play-in tournament featuring some teams on the outside looking in. It’s not an idea that seems like it’s going to be implemented tomorrow or anything, but as ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote, it’s an idea that has caught Adam Silver’s eye in recent months.

It’s an idea that might be good for ticket sales and to make the spots below the 8-seed matter more in the postseason race. It is also a bad idea if you are LeBron James, who was asked about the concept of a pre-postseason tournament during the Cavaliers’ practice on Wednesday and shot the idea down.

James straight up laughed at the notion that doing something like this would be a good idea before going on to break down exactly what he disliked about the concept.

